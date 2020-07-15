An Increase of Sex-Trafficking During COVID-19 Calls for an Increase in Preventative Measures

United for Human Rights Florida logo

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights’ Florida chapter in downtown Clearwater is combatting human trafficking by educating people on the signs of sex trafficking. Due to COVID-19, there has been an increase in cases of human trafficking (1). United for Human Rights provides free educational material to dozens of organizations that combat human trafficking.

Reports have shown that COVID-19 brought a change in the human trafficking industry. Economic struggle, lack of production and morale, an increase in social media browsing, all of these can lead to becoming more vulnerable, and that’s what traffickers take advantage of.

A report from Polaris Project, a national anti-human trafficking non-profit organization that operates the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, stated: “So while we do not – and cannot – know exactly how the pandemic will affect sex and labor trafficking in America, we can be pretty sure that those communities will be even more vulnerable to violence, abuse, and exploitation in the wake of this massive, worldwide economic and social disruption.”

A study Polaris Project did in June 2020 shows that the number of crisis trafficking situations increased by more than 40 percent during a 30-day period when compared to a pre-COVID19 30-day period.

United for Human Rights’ Florida chapter works with dozens of organizations that combat human trafficking including several safe-homes and shelters for survivors. They provide free material which empowers people by teaching the inherent 30 human rights as proclaimed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The educational material focuses on what human rights are, and how to advocate for your rights.

UHR Florida provides material that covers human rights for any individual or organization that requests it from their offices located in downtown Clearwater. These materials are free of charge and include an award-winning anti-salvery public service announcement and a documentary called “The Story of Human Rights.”

To receive a copy of the free human rights booklet or DVD, contact the Executive Director, Cristian, at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Stay up to date on UHR Florida by following their Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights’ Florida chapter:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



(1) https://polarisproject.org/blog/2020/04/covid-19-may-increase-human-trafficking-in-vulnerable-communities/