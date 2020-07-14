Northbound lane closures on Hwy 75 in Moorhead start Wednesday (July 14, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –Starting Wednesday, July 15, motorists traveling northbound on Highway 75/Eighth Street in Moorhead will encounter lane closures between 11th Avenue and 18th Avenue.

Contractor crews will be performing underground utility work several blocks at a time. The work is expected to last approximately one month.

For everyone’s safety, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Orange cone reminders:

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

