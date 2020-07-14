Fully Managed Announces Partnership with Proactive Safety Technologies
SmartTemperature Solution to Help Senior Care Facilities with Infection ControlOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fully Managed (formerly CareWorx) has partnered with Proactive Safety Technologies to bring real-time thermal imaging technology to senior care communities across Canada. The two companies are teaming up to address risk mitigation within the Long-term Post Acute Care (LTPAC) Community for enhanced infection control measures to keep staff and residents safe from illness and potential outbreaks.
Starting in July, Fully Managed will be re-selling and implementing AI-driven, temperature sensing thermal camera solutions from Checkpoint Systems across North America. The thermal cameras offer real-time temperature detection and alerts and can track up to 30 people simultaneously from 3 meters away with accuracy of 0.03 degrees.
“Many of our senior care customers are looking to improve how their facilities screen for illness,” said Mark McIntyre, Chief Experience Officer, Fully Managed. “We are happy to be working with Proactive and Checkpoint to offer these intelligent camera systems as a means of enhancing infection control strategies.”
The thermal cameras combine both facial temperature sensors and video imaging, helping facilities monitor entrances at their locations. Organizations can choose temperature thresholds that allow them to screen for potential at-risk individuals. Anyone entering a building with an elevated temperature can be flagged for further screening procedures.
“The Checkpoint Systems cameras are an innovative and affordable way for senior care organizations to reduce risk,” said Angelo Papatheodorou, Co-Founder of Proactive Safety Technologies. “They connect easily to a tablet or web browser and enable facilities to quickly monitor for potential issues.”
About Fully Managed (formerly CareWorx)
Fully Managed is a global managed service provider (MSP) for small and medium-sized enterprises and senior care communities. With decades in IT and 16+ years serving the unique needs of senior care, we help organizations manage technology so they can focus on care delivery.
Our FM service management platform provides organizations with a complete solution to deliver 24×7 service desk, enterprise service management, automation, security, and digital transformation. We deliver ServiceNow-as-a-Service with seamless implementation and ongoing maintenance. Our mission is Creating Peace of Mind that our customers’ technology will work exactly how they need it to, when they need it to!
About Proactive Safety Technologies
Proactive Safety Technologies has partnered with Checkpoint Systems in the marketing and sales of their Health Canada approved Covid-19 inspired solutions to the non-retail market segments traditionally not served by Checkpoint Systems, while offering their clients the expertise that Checkpoint offers. (They provide the inventory, shipping, billing, installation, service, and support of all of our solutions.)
About Checkpoint Systems
Checkpoint Systems, a Division of CCL Industries, an S&P/TSX 60 company founded in 1951 with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Framingham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Systems is a global leader in EAS and RFID solutions for the retail industry, encompassing hardware, software, and labeling capabilities. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Checkpoint Systems have introduced a portfolio of Safer Shopping technologies to enable businesses to operate safely whilst maximizing financial performance. It is these technologies that offer broader-based market appeal and that Proactive Safety Technologies brings to market.
Aaron Bradley
Fully Managed
+1 613-271-7675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn