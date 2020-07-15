Jennings Mill Country Club to convert to strictly private club
Watkinsville, Georgia club set the date of September 1, 2020 for the conversion
As members continued to share their thoughts and as membership applications started pouring in, we realized that we had to push forward with changing the club to 100% private as quickly as possible”WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of September 1, 2020, Jennings Mill Country Club located just outside Athens and roughly 50 miles east of Atlanta will soon become completely private. The Club, which has provided championship golf, tennis, swimming and more to the Athens community since 1981 has had a devoted membership along with local non-member golfers for years.
In early 2020, L&J Golf purchased the property to add to their growing number of courses. L&J Golf President, Jorge Martinez shared “taking Jennings Mill private was always part of the plan. After we purchased the property, we remodeled the clubhouse, added a large events area, resurfaced tennis courts and made sure the course was maintained at a championship level.”
The members took notice:
“Nicest staff! Best member friends!” Debbie K.
“I've been a member for over 10 years. Great place and the course is better now than it's ever been.” Kenneth M.
“Great Tennis and Swimming along with golf! Tennis has given my daughter great opportunities on and off the court! Lifetime of memories for her and our family!!” Meg D.
“I don’t have words to express how great it is to be a member of JMCC. I just hosted a reception with top personalities from our Athens community and it went great. JMCC Rocks!!!!” Ramon V.
“As members continued to share their thoughts and as membership applications started pouring in, we realized that we had to push forward with changing the club to 100% private as quickly as possible” stated Mr. Martinez.
Through the years, the challenging golf course has a proud history of hosting both professional PGA as well as top amateur events. But Jennings Mill is not just a name, it also holds a fascinating history of serving the Athens area since 1801 as a gristmill. The original dam and service building still stand to this day.
David Biscan, L&J Golf’s Chief Operating Officer shared “we always enjoy hearing the compliments that our members share about our club and our team”. The entire team at Jennings Mill Country Club takes pride in our club and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of members to our club. Mr. Biscan added “This is an exciting time for Jennings Mill Country Club and for the communities that surround it.”
