First Component of Phoenix Platform Released!

" — Michael Gucci

CHAMPAIGN, IL, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malta Block is excited to announce that swap.phoenixcreator.com is live!

This is a portal for easily transferring EOSDT to WAX or for easily converting WAX to WEOSDT or vice versa.

Phoenix is a platform that connects content creators with their fans. Phoenix enables content creators to develop a subscription based business. Fans who like particular creators can pledge a contribution to be paid monthly in WEOSDT. Creators receive their income in WEOSDT.

EOSDT is a stable coin on EOS which recently became available on WAX.

EOSDT is able to move back and forth between EOS and WAX on an IBC bridge developed by Malta Block.

Obtaining WEOSDT is the first step for interacting with Phoenix platform.

Now that swap.phoenixcreator.com is live, please give it a try and let’s know if you like it.

You can log-in using WAX Cloud Wallet, Scatter or Anchor. The user interface is intuitive and you can easily transfer EOSDT toWEOSDT on WAX or swap WAX to WEOSDT or vice versa.

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.