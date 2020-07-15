Guide for Managing COVID-19 Protocols for Film and Television Production Released
Learn how television and film production offices can go contact-free and paperless from prep to post with GreenSlate’s ‘Managing COVID-19 Protocols’ guide.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘PRODUCTION OFFICE BEST PRACTICES: Managing COVID-19 Protocols,’ a Guide for the Film and Television Industry, Released Today
READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE HERE
As productions return to work, they are faced with the realities of what it will take to create the safest possible work environment. While some locations have specific restrictions, including quarantine requirements, there are some universal precautions that will apply to shooting in any location - such as implementing staggered work shifts and/or the zone system, increasing off-set work, and limiting contact.
Many of the nation's film offices, unions, and largest media companies have also stipulated in their guidelines and protocols that production accounting and payroll departments must embrace digital solutions, such as start work paperwork, contracts, timecards, and invoices.
Implementing the use of digital solutions and eliminating all paper processes is crucial to limiting contact for the production office. With digital solutions, teams will be safer, data will be more secure, and, with more efficient processes, teams will also save time and money. Digital solutions cut down on travel, office space, supplies, rentals, and storage.
GreenSlate’s best practices guide provides the detailed steps production teams need to take to go digital, including how to:
● Get started with payroll, accounting, production management, and communication platforms.
● Set up approval flows for digital documents to give teams the flexibility they need to work the way they need to work.
● Set up onboarding and build training to get everyone on board with new protocols and procedures.
● Manage payroll with start work and timecards that can be entered any time, from anywhere.
● Enable accountants to work remotely with digital accounting tools for expense management and managing production accounting records.
● Simplify post accounting and the incentives process with end to end digital tools.
Choosing the right platform for a production’s payroll and accounting is critical. Many legacy companies have been slow to adopt digital solutions and will struggle to support productions, but GreenSlate has the most advanced all-in-one platform.
“We have the solutions productions need to face the challenges of the pandemic. The technology is here. And beyond the benefit of being able to create a safe work environment for production accounting and payroll teams, there are benefits of using digital for everyone in the crew and some help for the budget too,” said GreenSlate CEO John Finn. “The benefit to users is that they don’t have to bounce from one system to another or find workarounds for missing functionalities. GreenSlate’s digital approvals and robust capabilities give productions the end to end solutions they need,” said Finn.
ABOUT GREENSLATE: GreenSlate provides the most advanced technology for production accounting and entertainment payroll. Their innovative all-in-one cloud-based platform is evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office. By replacing inefficient paper-based processes with digital technologies, GreenSlate’s clients benefit from greater efficiencies, better access to data, and cost savings, all while minimizing their impact on the environment. GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for payroll, production accounting, tax credit management, ACA compliance and benefits, giving production professionals real time access to the information they need, when they need it, from greenlight to delivery. Learn more at gslate.com.
