Appalachian Basin Becoming Petrochemical Hub

Appalachian Storage Hub Conference will provide the most comprehensive information about the development of the petrochemical industry in the Appalachian Basin.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the third leg of a three-legged stool proponents, experts, consultants – even the federal government -- agree is key to the Appalachian Basin once again becoming a U.S. petrochemical hub.

Appalachia certainly has the natural gas liquids production (Leg No. 1), as it leads the U.S. in natural gas production, with more than 20% of Marcellus and Utica Shale play production in the form of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Within 18 months, Shell’s massive $6 billion cracker (Leg No. 2) northwest of Pittsburgh should be online, tapping the free-flowing NGLs in Appalachia. And more crackers are expected going forward.

But as the petrochemical industry expands in Appalachia, NGL storage (the third leg) becomes an increasingly vital component of NGL infrastructure.

The largest announced NGL storage hub proposed for the Appalachian Basin is the Appalachian Storage Hub, a $10 billion, public-private project that would be located along the Ohio River in the basin.

What is envisioned in the hub is a system of underground caverns, salt caves and areas where natural gas was extracted. Roughly 100 million barrels of NGLs would be stored, plus the project includes 3,000 miles of pipelines to move the chemicals to industries along a 454-mile corridor in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

To keep you up-to-date on Appalachian hub progress, along with other, planned storage facilities in the basin, join industry brethren, including competitors in the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream sectors, at the Fourth Annual Appalachian Hub Conference, presented by ShaleDirectories.com and TopLine Analytics.

The one-day conference on Aug. 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn, in the Southpointe Office Park just off Interstate 79 South, south of Pittsburgh, in deference to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, for the first time will be a hybrid production: The audience can attend in person, or attend – interact, with speakers – via LIVE streaming. The price is $495.

“All who register will be able to live chat virtually and in-person,” said Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories, this year celebrating a decade of service to the oil and gas industry.

Despite the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy worldwide, chemicals and plastics continue to be of utmost importance, according to Tom Gellrich.

“On the front line of defense against COVID-19 are chemicals and plastics,” said Gellrich, founder and CEO of consulting firm TopLine Analytics. “Plastics are being used in personal protective equipment (PPE) of all types.”

