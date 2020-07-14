Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,188 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT alerts motorists to Hwy 60 Mountain Lake intersection warning system problem (July 14, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists using the Highway 60 intersection with Cottonwood County Road 1 in Mountain Lake have likely noticed a lot of flashing lights.  The Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System (RICWS) installed at the intersection to warn traffic of other vehicles which are approaching or entering the intersection has been failing to detect a significant portion of the traffic on Highway 60.  Because the system hasn’t been operating correctly, MnDOT placed the system into a fault mode, where all of the system’s lights flash continuously.

MnDOT has been troubleshooting the system, replacing components likely to be the culprit, without success.  Additional parts are on order, but due to supplier issues, it’s unclear when repairs can be made.

It’s anticipated that it will be several more weeks before the system will be back in normal operation.  With the system being inoperable, MnDOT requests that motorists continue to be conscientious when using the intersection.

###

You just read:

MnDOT alerts motorists to Hwy 60 Mountain Lake intersection warning system problem (July 14, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.