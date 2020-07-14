July 14, 2020 - Texas Workforce Commission Releases Child Care Data

Date: July 14, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has released Child Care by the Numbers, an overview of subsidized child care data since October 2014. The 86th Texas Legislature directed TWC to annually publish information on providers participating in Texas Rising Star ( TRS ), as well as the number of children enrolled in TRS programs. Child Care by the Numbers will not only provide annual data, it will also include quarterly updates for the most recent year and will provide information both at the state level and for each of the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards.

Texas Rising Star is a voluntary, quality rating system for child care programs participating in TWC subsidized child care system. Texas Rising Star certification is available to licensed child care centers and licensed and registered child care homes that meet the certification criteria. Programs that achieve Texas Rising Star certification offer quality care that exceeds the state’s Minimum Child Care Licensing Standards. TRS programs demonstrate excellence in director and staff qualifications, teacher-child interactions, lesson plans and curriculum, nutrition and indoor/outdoor environments, and parent involvement and education.

Texas Rising Star programs are recognized on a tiered system with 2-, 3-, and 4-star programs reaching progressively higher levels of quality. As programs advance through the Texas Rising Star levels, they are recognized for providing increasingly higher quality educational experiences for children.

For questions about child care subsidy please contact your Local Workforce Board.

If you are a child care provider and would like information on how to apply for Texas Rising Star, please complete the Texas Rising Star Interest Form.

