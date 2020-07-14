Annual Road Maintenance Project begins in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) started the annual maintenance sealcoat in the city of Ranger on Monday, July 13 and will continue working on roadways throughout the county in the next few weeks.

TxDOT’s contractor is working on FM 717 (From the Stephens County line to FM 101), FM 101 (from the western Ranger city limits to State Loop 254) and Loop 254 (0.34 mile south of the I-20 south frontage road to the I-20 south frontage road) in Ranger. Work should be completed by mid-day on Wednesday.

Motorists should expect various lane closures and plan for possible delays in travel. A pilot car will guide traffic through these work zones. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow their speed in work zones.