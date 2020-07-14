Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,167 in the last 365 days.

Annual Road Maintenance Project begins in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) started the annual maintenance sealcoat in the city of Ranger on Monday, July 13 and will continue working on roadways throughout the county in the next few weeks.

TxDOT’s contractor is working on FM 717 (From the Stephens County line to FM 101), FM 101 (from the western Ranger city limits to State Loop 254) and Loop 254 (0.34 mile south of the I-20 south frontage road to the I-20 south frontage road) in Ranger. Work should be completed by mid-day on Wednesday.

Motorists should expect various lane closures and plan for possible delays in travel. A pilot car will guide traffic through these work zones. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow their speed in work zones.

You just read:

Annual Road Maintenance Project begins in Eastland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.