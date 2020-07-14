153rd Airlift Wing welcomes new wing commander

Col. Barry Deibert assumed command of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing during a July 11, change of command ceremony at the wing headquarters, in Cheyenne.

Col. Justin Walrath relinquished command, and will now serve as the air liaison officer for the Wyoming Air National Guard.

In Deibert’s address to the wing, he challenged the experienced members of the 153rd to inspire our young airmen to dream and to always make sure they know they are important.

“I promise you that I will work the entire time I’m in this job to ensure that you know, you are important,” said Deibert.

“This wing has done and will continue to do great things.”

“Be proud of who you are and what you’re capable of, you truly are the best of the best,” added Deibert.

Col. Deibert has been with the 153rd since 1986 when he enlisted as a young avionics systems specialist. He went on to receive his commission and earned his pilot wings in 1993. Deibert has served as the wing’s aircraft maintenance squadron and group commander.

The 153rd Airlift Wing is Wyoming’s sole Air National Guard wing and has a primary mission of providing combat airlift. The wing is also responsible for organizing, training, and equipping a force capable of conducting effective and sustained operations in support of the nation, state, and community.