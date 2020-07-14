IADA Accepting Applications to Become Accredited Used Aircraft Sales Dealers

This 2012 Pilatus PC-12 NG is being offered by Exclusive Aircraft Sales, an IADA accredited dealer, in Eden Prairie, Minn. on IADA's Aircraft Exchange marketing platform at www.aircraftexchange.com.

This 2012 Pilatus PC-12 NG is being offered by Exclusive Aircraft Sales, an IADA accredited dealer, in Eden Prairie, Minn. on IADA's Aircraft Exchange marketing platform at www.aircraftexchange.com.

In response to the changing market conditions we are still writing contracts to bring aircraft to market and to acquire specific aircraft to meet the changing needs of business flyers,”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN., U.S., July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications from aircraft dealers to be accredited through the organization's independent accrediting process.

"We have 45 of the unquestioned best preowned aircraft expert dealers anywhere in the world who are accredited by the organization to be the 'top guns' of our industry," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "And we are open for new dealers who have the professionalism and expertise to be a part of IADA. Our entire 110-member organization is a major player in the overall aviation industry, with total sales of $145 billion and over 350,000 employees," he added.

"Despite the challenges of a very serious pandemic that is wreaking havoc on the world's populations and impacting aviation travel in so many ways, our industry is adapting to the continually evolving markets with responsibility and a clear focus on the future health of business flying," Starling said. "In response to the changing market conditions we are still writing contracts to bring aircraft to market and to acquire specific aircraft to meet the changing needs of business flyers."

Dealers who wish to be accredited by IADA can learn more about the standards and apply by going to https://iada.aero/accreditation. The industry's only independent accreditation and certification process was developed by Joseph Allan and Associates Aviation Consulting in conjunction with the IADA Board of Directors.

The IADA Board of Directors is responsible for voting on members' initial membership and re-accreditation applications. Each IADA accredited dealer organization must have a minimum of five consecutive years of established business activity as an aircraft dealer.

An approved aircraft dealer has the capability of representing a variety of customers and industry stakeholders, and as such, must be considered a reputable organization within the aviation industry. For accreditation purposes, an aircraft dealer must also meet certain size and volume standards.

About IADA

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers.

Products and Services members are verified by the organization. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero. For info about IADA's aircraft marketplace go to www.AircraftExchange.com.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

IADA Accepting Applications to Become Accredited Used Aircraft Sales Dealers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
IADA Accepting Applications to Become Accredited Used Aircraft Sales Dealers
Hartzell's New Pathfinder Propeller Will Be Option on CubCrafters' New Nosewheel Cub
AIRMED DESIGNATED AN ACCREDITED SERVICE PROVIDER FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE GROUP
View All Stories From This Author