IADA Accepting Applications to Become Accredited Used Aircraft Sales Dealers

This 2012 Pilatus PC-12 NG is being offered by Exclusive Aircraft Sales, an IADA accredited dealer, in Eden Prairie, Minn. on IADA's Aircraft Exchange marketing platform at www.aircraftexchange.com.
In response to the changing market conditions we are still writing contracts to bring aircraft to market and to acquire specific aircraft to meet the changing needs of business flyers,”EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN., U.S., July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications from aircraft dealers to be accredited through the organization's independent accrediting process.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
"We have 45 of the unquestioned best preowned aircraft expert dealers anywhere in the world who are accredited by the organization to be the 'top guns' of our industry," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "And we are open for new dealers who have the professionalism and expertise to be a part of IADA. Our entire 110-member organization is a major player in the overall aviation industry, with total sales of $145 billion and over 350,000 employees," he added.
"Despite the challenges of a very serious pandemic that is wreaking havoc on the world's populations and impacting aviation travel in so many ways, our industry is adapting to the continually evolving markets with responsibility and a clear focus on the future health of business flying," Starling said. "In response to the changing market conditions we are still writing contracts to bring aircraft to market and to acquire specific aircraft to meet the changing needs of business flyers."
Dealers who wish to be accredited by IADA can learn more about the standards and apply by going to https://iada.aero/accreditation. The industry's only independent accreditation and certification process was developed by Joseph Allan and Associates Aviation Consulting in conjunction with the IADA Board of Directors.
The IADA Board of Directors is responsible for voting on members' initial membership and re-accreditation applications. Each IADA accredited dealer organization must have a minimum of five consecutive years of established business activity as an aircraft dealer.
An approved aircraft dealer has the capability of representing a variety of customers and industry stakeholders, and as such, must be considered a reputable organization within the aviation industry. For accreditation purposes, an aircraft dealer must also meet certain size and volume standards.
About IADA
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers.
Products and Services members are verified by the organization. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero. For info about IADA's aircraft marketplace go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
