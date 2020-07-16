Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bookkeeping with Zoho Books Available from KDG’s Team of Accountants

KDG is offering Zoho Books bookkeeping and other digital accounting services

The accountants at KDG can help small and medium-sized businesses clean up, migrate, and report on their financial data.

"The client portal is probably the most popular feature of Zoho Books."
— Ashley Myers, Associate Accountant, KDG

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End-to-end accounting services are available from KDG. KDG’s Allentown accountants help small and medium-sized businesses reconcile, report on, and migrate their financial data. Consulting is also available.

The most popular digital accounting services KDG offers are data migrations from QuickBooks to Zoho Books. While both platforms offer accounts receivables/payables, bank statements, transactions, and invoices, Zoho Books offers a wide range of other bookkeeping and data services not found in applications like QuickBooks.

“The client portal is probably the most popular feature of Zoho Books,” explains KDG’s associate accountant Ashley Myers. “Customers can see invoices, make payments, and provide feedback or questions on any of their statements.”

Zoho Books also offers custom reporting, integration with other applications in the Zoho suite, and automation so that invoices, payment reminders, and statements can be sent with the click of a button. In addition to migrations, KDG can provide clean up and bookkeeping on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis.

To learn more about digital accounting and bookkeeping with Zoho Books and KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/zoho-books-bookkeeping/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

