SECEON DELIVERS AI/ML-BASED XDR ON OTM PLATFORM ACROSS ENDPOINTS, NETWORK AND CLOUD
aiXDR provides an integrated view with contextual & behavioral awareness, AI-driven automation & correlation, alert prioritization and actionable intelligence.
aiXDR is built on our Open Threat Management Platform which was developed ground up to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity for the digital era.”WESTFORD, MA, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seceon, the pioneer of the first fully-automated, real-time cyber threat detection, containment and elimination platform to empower Enterprises and MSSPs with its award-winning solutions (#aiSIEM, #aiMSSP), today introduces aiXDR™, a fully-automated, real-time cyber threat detection and remediation solution that integrates endpoint, network, and cloud data to detect & stop sophisticated attacks (bad actors and breaches) in their tracks. Seceon’s aiXDR is built on Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform providing integrated visibility, detection, prioritization, and response for unparalleled security and operational efficiency plus accuracy. Organizations can now overcome the pitfalls of siloed EDR/EPP solutions with demanding integration with the other tools (SIEM, IDS, DLP, etc.), lack of deep security analytics to automate core processes with failure to integrate data from other sources (such as, DNS logs, Flows, VA scan, Active Directory, etc.), and partial threat coverage with limited visibility into the detection and response.
— Chandra Pandey, Founder & CEO of Seceon
“Faced with ongoing skill, resource and security infrastructure challenges, today’s enterprise struggles to find a comprehensive threat detection and response platform that can bring a integrated view of the organization—spanning many locations and endpoints, hybrid cloud and third-party partner access—as well as the highly skilled security experts capable of managing them,” said Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon. “aiXDR is built on our Open Threat Management Platform which was developed ground up to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity for the digital era. For business continuity in the current macro-environment, it is extremely important to protect the entire ecosystem of an organization – endpoints, network, cloud - by ingesting and analyzing raw logs, flows, identity and behavior analytics across all assets and users providing complete visibility, proactive threat detection, real-time containment and elimination of threats.”
“The cyber threat landscape is unrelenting with the growing number of devices, applications and move to cloud. Seceon aiXDR empowers IT/SOC teams with visibility, detection & prioritization, and response to advanced cyber threats in real-time.”, said Grigoriy Millis, CTO at RFA.
According to German Moreno, CEO of ZetTatek, “Cyberattacks are increasing and bypassing existing controls. Vendors are tackling this problem by throwing multiple bolt-on solutions to create an integrated security posture across endpoints, network and cloud infrastructure. ESG research shows that 55% of organizations use more than 25 individual cybersecurity technologies. Seceon aiXDR brings a single solution to accelerate alert correlation, leading to faster threat detection and incident response providing increased operational efficiency and scalability.”
Additional Resources
https://www.seceon.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Seceon_DS_aiXDR.pdf
About Seceon
Seceon empowers Enterprises and MSSPs to provide “Comprehensive Cybersecurity for the Digital-Era”, through the coalescence of Seceon’s Dynamic Threat Models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with actionable contextual awareness to proactively surface threats and breaches that matter as well as to automatically contain and eliminate them in real-time. Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform scales to millions of assets to collect raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility of users, hosts, applications, and services. aiSIEM™ and aiMSSP™ are award-winning solutions built on the OTM platform to support enterprise Comprehensive Cybersecurity and MSSPs offering aiMDR, aiSOC and aiSIEM services with flexible deployment models. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com or call (978) 923-0040.
Arun Gandhi
Seceon Inc.
+1 978-923-0040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn