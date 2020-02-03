Seceon Announces Participation in the Citi’s 7th Annual Cybersecurity and Data Infrastructure Conference

Seceon OTM Platform is built ground up to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity eliminating need for legacy silo solutions with multiple bolt-on features adding operational challenges & efficacy issues.” — Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westford, Mass., June 11, 2019: Seceon , the pioneer of the first fully-automated, real-time cyber threat detection, containment and elimination platform, announced today that it is participating in Citi’s NYSE: C ) 7th Annual Cybersecurity Conference on “Protecting the Connected World: Latest Developments in Cybersecurity” in New York on Wednesday Feb 5 2020 at Citi Headquarters in New York, NY. Seceon Founder and CEO, Chandra Pandey along with Sunil Kotagiri, Co-Founder and Engineering & Technology Leader, and Arun Gandhi, Director of Product Management, will participate in the event. The forum includes innovative private company managements, investors, CISOs, IT managers and other experts. Citi will also have William F. Power, Managing Director, its senior Citi Investment Research software analyst, Walter Pritchard, attending along with other colleagues from our Citi Architecture & Engineering (IT group), Citi Ventures, etc.Chandra will also be on the panel “Building the Next Gen Security Operations Center (SOC)” along with other senior executives. “In the digital-era, cybersecurity and data protection is a business issue. Seceon OTM Platform is built ground up to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity eliminating need for legacy silo solutions with multiple bolt-on features adding operational challenges and efficacy issues,” said Chandra. He continued, “Seceon believes that SMBs, SMEs and Enterprises should have best cybersecurity solution at affordable price and its aiMSSP and aiSIEM enables customers to achieve that.” Also, Seceon leadership team is scheduled to have nine (9) 1:1 sessions with some of the key participants.About SeceonSeceon empowers Enterprises and MSSPs to provide “Comprehensive Cybersecurity for the Digital-Era”, through the coalescence of Seceon’s Dynamic Threat Models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with actionable contextual awareness to proactively surface threats and breaches that matter as well as to automatically contain and eliminate them in real-time. Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform scales to millions of assets to collect raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility of users, hosts, applications, and services. aiSIEM™ and aiMSSP™ are award-winning solutions built on the OTM platform to support enterprise Comprehensive Cybersecurity and MSSPs offering aiMDR, aiSOC and aiSIEM services with flexible deployment models. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com or call (978) 923-0040.Seceon Press Contact:Arun Gandhiarun.gandhi@seceon.com(978) 923-0040



