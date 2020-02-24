Seceon aiSIEM™ Secures Healthcare IoT and IIoT Devices with CSPi ARIA SDS Solution

Integrates Seceon aiSIEM with CSPi’s ARIA SDS to Stop IoT Cyberthreats While Allowing Critical Applications and Devices to Continue to Operate

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Challenges with the vast variety of IoT devices are multifold with over 70% of them being unmanaged & unsecured. CSPi’s proven, innovative approach to protect IoT devices makes them an ideal partner” — Chandra Pandey, Founder & CEO of Seceon

WESTFORD, MA, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seceon , which pioneered the first fully-automated, real-time cyber threat detection, containment and elimination platform, along with with strategic technology partner CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) announced today a joint solution combining Seceon’s aiSIEM with CSPi’s ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) solution offering enterprises and service providers a best-in-class solution for securing Healthcare IoT and IIoT devices by detecting and stopping cyber threats in real-time while allowing critical applications and devices to operate without interruption.The combined solution is immensely valuable especially when blocking all communication is possible but allowing the good communication while blocking the bad is critical if the endpoint in question must keep working. Such is the case with Healthcare IoT devices, such as, pace makers, insulin pumps, and other Industrial IoT devices, where stopping all communication from such devices could be life threatening. This is a huge benefit compared to the other remediation techniques that exist today that either takes out the end point entirely, block all communication from it, or shuts down the critical applications with which it communicates.“The challenge with that vast variety of IoT devices is multifold with over 70% of them being unmanaged and unsecured. CSPi’s proven, innovative approach to protect IoT devices makes them an ideal partner for Seceon,” said Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon. He added, “Together, CSPi’s ARIA SDS solution and aiSIEM provides comprehensive cybersecurity by safeguarding digital assets, at a price enterprises and service providers can afford.” According to Sunil Kotagiri, Co-Founder and Engineering Head of Seceon, “The joint solution really shines with aiSIEM’s unique ability to take automatic action to stop the breaches once it detects them. Seceon aiSIEM can instruct CSPi’s ARIA SDS devices resident in-line in the network using advanced and open APIs to stop specific threat conversations without having to quarantine the whole device. Ability to surgically stop specific malicious conversations while letting the device continue to operate and perform normal operations is extremely critical, especially if the device is a life-saving medical instrument. This is a breakthrough innovation that no other vendor in the industry can come close to matching”.Victor Dellovo, President and CEO at CSPi said, “Enterprises today are struggling to protect IoT devices from the pace of growing and sophisticated cyberthreats.” He further added, “CSPi developed ARIA SDS, a comprehensive cybersecurity platform and applications, that allows IoT devices to be detected and monitored by looking through the network data as it flows in from such devices and also classifying the data on the fly without impacting its delivery. This allows monitoring for such devices in network aggregation points - typically one step back in the wireline network. Seceon’s aiSIEM is one of the best at detecting and stoping IIoT threats and is key in the joint solution to enable ARIA to stop the specific threat conversations without taking out the endpoint or blocking all communication with it.”To learn more about the solution, go to: https://go.cspi.com/aria-pi-threat-reaper-aisiem/ or watch the on-demand webinar: https://info.ariacybersecurity.com/detect_and_stop_cyberthreats About SeceonSeceon empowers Enterprises and MSSPs to provide “Comprehensive Cybersecurity for the Digital-Era”, through the coalescence of Seceon’s Dynamic Threat Models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with actionable contextual awareness to proactively surface threats and breaches that matter as well as to automatically contain and eliminate them in real-time. Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform scales to millions of assets to collect raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility of users, hosts, applications, and services. aiSIEM™ and aiMSSP™ are award-winning solutions built on the OTM platform to support enterprise Comprehensive Cybersecurity and MSSPs offering aiMDR, aiSOC and aiSIEM services with flexible deployment models. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com or call (978) 923-0040 and follow the company on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedInAbout CSPiCSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise-wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security suite provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com CSPi Press Contact:Amy CareyAmy.carey@cspi.comSeceon Press Contact:



