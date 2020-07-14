AnySizeDeals announces ASDCup 2020 Semi-Finalists

AnySizeDeals announced today the selection of the top 8 teams that will be battling for a chance to win the ASDCup in Las Vegas during AnySizeDeals Week.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnySizeDeals announced today the selection of the top 8 teams that will be battling for a chance to win the ASDCup - Where PropTech is Discovered! . The competition takes place from September 8 – 11, 2020 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas as part of AnySizeDeals Week – The Festival of Real Estate Innovation . The ASDCup focuses exclusively on discovering the next big thing in the PropTech space.The selected teams are:FlexDesk - We are an online marketplace to list and book flexible workspace.Pitch Your Concepts - Pitch Your Concepts is a pitch submission platform for property owners to make informed decisions when hiring professional services for their renovation or development projects.LOANtuitive - LOANtuitive is a commercial real estate technology platform empowering mortgage brokers to securely collect, evaluate and place loan requests.Cecilian Partners - We are focused on transforming customer experience for community developers and production homebuilders through data, technology, and human capital.Tectonus - Tectonus has invented innovative seismic dampers with an additive self-centering capability that re-centres structures during earthquakes and aftershocks.ioAirFlow - ioAirFlow helps enhance the ability of energy service companies (ESCOs) to support their commercial building clients in optimizing their buildings’ health and energy efficiency.Askporter - Askporter is an end-to-end AI property management platform.Purlin - Purlin uses AI to simplify the home-finding experience and intelligently personalize it to users’ unique style, important places, routines, budget, and preferences.What’s unique about the ASDCup competition is that the attendees of the festival get to participate in the selection of the winning team. The ASDCup champion will be selected based on a combination of votes from the ASDCup startup judges and the festival attendees.Those interested in attending the ASDCup and helping crown the next ASDCup champion can register today at AnySizeDealsWeek.com.About AnySizeDealsAnySizeDeals (ASD) produces global real estate innovation conferences. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com Contact: Conference Press Team, support@anysizedeals.com