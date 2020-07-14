XtremeLabs and Wiley Publish AWS Lab Bundles

Achieving certifications in in-demand technologies such as Amazon Web Services can dramatically increase employability options for students and professionals in current challenging economic times” — Ahmar Abbas, CEO, XtremeLabs LLC

MCLEAN, VA, 22102, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs, LLC, a creator of innovative, interactive digital learning Labs and Wiley today, announced the release of three digital hands-on lab bundles that include a Wiley Sybex AWS book along with access to XtremeLabs custom digital hands-on learning labs. The three titles include; AWS Certified Solutions Architect (ISBN: 978-1-119-75612-5), AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (ISBN: 978-1-119-75669-9) and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (ISBN: 978-1-119-75670-5).

The lab access included in the Wiley AWS books allows learners to apply their technical skills in virtual environments. Learners will be able to experience realistic exercises within these lab environments, allowing them to prepare for their certification exams and prepare for real-life technical scenarios they may encounter as cloud engineers.

"XtremeLabs's mission is to provide experiential training to learners around the globe, a purpose furthered by this partnership with Wiley," said Ahmar Abbas, CEO at XtremeLabs LLC. "The three titles and bundled hands-on learning labs prepare students for the SAA-C01, SOA-C01, and CLF-C01 AWS certification exams. Achieving certifications in in-demand technologies such as Amazon Web Services can dramatically increase employability options for students and professionals in current challenging economic times."

XtremeLabs has worked with Wiley to produce hands-on digital labs for over 15 titles that are part of its Microsoft Official Academic Courseware (MOAC) titles. XtremeLabs has also partnered with Wiley to bring easily accessible, virtual hands-on labs to learners on its Efficient Learning platform.

For further queries, please reach out to sales@xtremelabs.io.

XtremeLabs has recently been awarded the 2020 Platinum Learning Impact Award by the IMS Global Learning Consortium, demonstrating innovation in the education industry for its Digital Hands-on Learning Labs. XtremeLabs is part of the Training Industry Watch List of Training Delivery companies and has received 4 IBA Stevie Awards in the Workforce Readiness and Computer Products category.

About XtremeLabs, LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development, and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations, and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 9000 hands-on labs that cover subjects such as coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking, and other technologies. For more information, you can visit our website at www.xtremelabs.io.