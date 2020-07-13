RE: Roadway closure - South Burlington

Roadway is back open

Please be advised that Interstate 89 Northbound at Mile Marker 89 (between exits 13 and 14) is reduced to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

