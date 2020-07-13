An upgraded version of @waxmeetupbot is released!

Malta Block

CHAMPAIGN, IL, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malta Block is excited to announce that @waxmeetupbot has been upgraded!

@waxmeetupbot is a telegram bot that lets you create a free, new WAX account!

@waxmeetupbot was released in March 2020.

WAX Cloud Wallet provides an excellent onboarding experience for new users with managed private keys.

As people get comfortable with their accounts, they will eventually want to transition to accounts where they can manage their own private keys.

@waxmeetupbot makes this transition smooth and easy!

Creating a new WAX account is free with @waxmeetupbot.

To create a new account, you have to enter the following command in the WAX Blockchain Meetup telegram channel:

/new_account <account_name> <public_key>

At Malta Block, we are always thinking about improving user experience.

With the upgraded version, the command for new account creation is much easier to remember!

It’s just this:

/easy <eos account_name>

The bot will take the public key from your EOS account and create a new WAX account for you!

We recently announced a GPK card giveaway for using the @waxmeetupbot to create a new WAX account.

All new accounts created between June 15th, 2020 and September 30th, 2020 will be entered into a contest to win the GPK card!

Winner will be announced in the first week of October!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.