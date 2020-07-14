Touchscreens Just Got Safer to Touch
NEXCOM Introduces Antimicrobial Enhancements to Touch Panel ComputersFREMONT, CA, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it is that health and hygiene are of utmost importance. We have armed ourselves with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and face masks, and we avoid crowds as much as possible. To minimize face-to-face interactions in hopes of curbing the spread of the disease, many businesses have also implemented self-ordering and check-out terminals. With this in mind, NEXCOM has made the touchscreens on its XPPC touch computers more hygienic and safe with the implementation of antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Although the enhanced touchscreen will not reduce the spread of coronavirus, it can still help prevent bacterial illnesses, giving users one less thing to worry about.
Promoting a Safer and Cleaner Experience
Using XPPC touchscreens for retail shopping, restaurant ordering, transit information and even payment reduces physical contact between customers and employees. Exchanging germ-infested cash can also be a thing of the past. Reduced human interactions and money exchange both help combat the spread of diseases. The protective qualities also mean fingers will not leave behind oil or residue.
History Brings Technology
Collaborating with Corning® means reliability. With their history of 170+ years in developing special glass material, the antimicrobial Gorilla® Glass uniquely incorporates silver ions as the agent to keep surfaces stain- and bacteria-free. Combine that with proprietary technology to also make the material durable, scratch-resistant, and tough. Its microbial reduction rate has additionally met the international JIS Z 2801 industry standard for antibacterial efficacy. The ten-point PCAP screen’s optical bonding also boosts image quality, readability, and ruggedness, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and longer lifespan.
Sturdy yet Stunning
The XPPC series of fanless computers is available in two sizes and are suitable for a variety of interactive and promotional displays: the 10” XPPC 10-100 in restaurants and convenience stores; and the 23.8” XPPC 24-100 in department stores, exhibitions, and vending and ticketing machines. Thin and lightweight, the touch computers blend seamlessly into surroundings, but are tough enough to meet industrial-level IEC shock and vibration standards, and are weight-optimized and IP65 compliant to protect from dust and water.
About NEXCOM: NEXCOM is dedicated to enhancing the value of its clients' businesses through industrial computing solutions, state-of-the-art digital signage/smart retail technology, and customization services. Its solutions feature slim and compact enclosure, easy to install and operate, wide range multimedia format support, fan-less and industrial-grade design for low maintenance, and long-term support.
Khang Pham
NEXCOM
+1 510-358-5852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn