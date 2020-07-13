“The Science is Clear: Masks Work” –Auditor Blaha - July 13, 2020

For Immediate Release July 13, 2020

Saint Paul, MN - This morning Auditor Blaha joined members of the Executive Council in voting for Executive Order 20-78 to extend the Peacetime Emergency in Minnesota. The Executive Council vote keeps Minnesota in line with this nationwide measure taken by 48 other states.

According to Auditor Blaha, "The peacetime emergency remains necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. It allows for the continuation of relief for people, communities, and businesses that have been and will continue to be heavily affected by the pandemic."

During the meeting, Auditor Blaha also voiced her strong support for the Walz administration's efforts to urge all Minnesotans to wear masks. "We need everyone in Minnesota to wear a mask when they are out in public," said Auditor Blaha, "the science is clear: masks work.”

“I urge Minnesotans to demonstrate that a mandate isn’t needed in our state, by increasing our mask wearing,” added Blaha. “If we want to keep businesses open and work toward re-opening schools, the time is now to mask up.”

A recent Goldman Sachs study highlights the correlation between mask mandates and GDP growth - in that study Minnesota was found to have the "the lowest self-reported rate of mask usage among larger states in the US."

"Minnesotans, like the rest of the world, are anxious about the economic impact of this pandemic," said Blaha. "The case the Goldman Sachs report makes is that mask-wearing is not just about protecting our physical health - it's a simple action that can improve our economic health, too."

