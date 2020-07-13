Delays possible as crews begin epoxy overlays on I-25 bridges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wrapping up a summer-long bridge rehabilitation project, crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be placing epoxy overlays on a series of structures starting Monday.

The High Plains Interchange overpass (mile marker 4.75), both southbound and northbound bridges at the Randall Avenue Interchange (mm 11) and the Vandehei Avenue Interchange bridge (mm 13) along Interstate 25, as well as the Crow Creek bridge on WYO 210, will be receiving overlays in the next two weeks.

Epoxy overlays help to seal the bridges and provide additional friction on the driving surface. Although the overlay process is relatively quick, it does involve closing one lane of the bridge at a time. Motorists through the project areas should stay alert and be prepared to slow down.

Due to the roundabout layouts of the High Plains and Vandehei Avenue interchanges, motorists will likely encounter minor delays and even detours as crews work on the overlay at those locations.

Work at the Vandehei Interchange will require closing the bridge that crosses I-25, which will likely take place between 9 p.m. July 19 and 6 a.m. July 20. This will hopefully reduce the impacts the closure may have on motorists who use the interchange. Detours will be in place for the duration of the closure, and travelers through the area should stay alert for road work occurring outside of typical hours.

The remaining project locations will be completed using lane closures, which may also cause delays. The overlay process should take about a day per side at each bridge, and contractors may be able to work on multiple locations in one day.

The project is expected to be complete before Cheyenne Day on July 22; should the project still be ongoing, operations will pause in observance of the local holiday.

All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.