Centerline Rumble Stripes Being Placed in Central South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 10, 2020 Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a centerline rumble strip project in the central part of the state will begin on Tuesday, July 14.

Locations include:

Highway 14 from the junction of Highway 83/14 to about three miles east of Blunt

Highway 83 from Highway 14 north 13 miles

Highway 18 from Mission west for 11.4 miles

The contractor will grind sinusoidal centerline rumble stripes, a.k.a. “mumble stripes”, in the concrete followed by permanent pavement marking in about two weeks, depending on weather. The centerline will also be sawed and resealed prior to completion of the project.

Traffic will be guided through the project during working hours with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect delays during these times.

The contractor anticipates completing all operations, including the centerline painting, by the middle of August.

The completion date for the project is Sept. 25, 2020.

The contractor on this $1.3 million project is Surface Preparation Technologies, LLC of New Kingstown, Pennsylvania.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

--30--