Strategies to Formulate Your Business Succession Plan in Upcoming Transition-2-Next Webinar
How do I get to that point of being prepared and planned, and able to execute my plan for a transition or a succession? Our upcoming webinar will bring these ideas to business owners.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small-to-medium-sized businesses looking for expert succession planning ideas and business transition strategies have an opportunity to learn from professional advisors in the upcoming Transition-2-Next free webinar on July 23, 2020.
— Mark O’Brien, Founder & CEO of Value Growth Partners
This educational webinar is presented free to business owners, senior company leaders, family business members and advisors to businesses with between $5 million to $100 million in annual revenue, interested in learning strategies for growth, succession and transition planning.
Presenters:
* Mark O’Brien MBA, CMAA®, CEPA®, Managing Director at Value Growth Partners, a business growth, succession, and transition advisor.
* Joseph Scandariato CIMA®, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch -The Scandariato Group
* Clark Neuhoff, Certified EOS Implementer, Traction Process Center
“This is a good time to ask yourself ‘What’s Your Next? Am I ready? & How do I get there?” says Mark O’Brien of Value Growth Partners, which offers insights, options, and expertise to business leaders and owners that wish to realize their full value potential. “How do I get to that point of being prepared and planned, and able to execute my plan for a transition or a succession? Our upcoming webinar will bring these ideas to business owners.“
Webinar background
The webinar will cover specific steps in planning for business succession, starting with creating a 1-pg. Transition-2-Next Plan©, as the preliminary framework to begin aligning an owner’s or a leader's business and personal goals with their aspirations for business succession and transition.
The Transition-2-Next process delivers the most significant value and impact when a team of several professional advisors collaborate and provide guidance and alternatives to achieve succession and transition goals. There are specific areas where experts are able to add substantial value. Typically saving an owner significant money by minimizing taxes and growing business value in the Transition-2-NEXT process.
A Transition-2-Next Plan© will help you formulate your “What’s Next”, “Clarify Your Readiness”, and “Identify How to Get-2-NEXT” while aligning your advisors, family, and stakeholders toward a successful and coordinated business exit transition.
Are you ready for your Next? Register today for the Transition-2-Next Succession Planning Webinar Series on July 23rd at 4:00 pm. https://www.vgpltd.com/transition-2-next-succession-planning-webinar-series/
About Value Growth Partners
Value Growth Partners (VGP) assists owners in developing and executing their unique growth and succession plans. We work with private equity, family offices, and strategic companies as investors and capital partners. VGP assists owners in defining growth priorities to maximize value in the shortest time while minimizing risks. https://www.vgpltd.com/
