I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 7/6/2020

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of July 6, 2020.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 7/6/2020

I-70

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The closure of the on-ramp from US-250 North to I-70 Westbound continued.

• McColloch Street single lane closures continued.

• There were single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70.

US Route 40

• The single lane closures continued underneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4.

Look Ahead to Week of 7/13/2020

I-70

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.

• The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will continue to have single lane closures.

• The single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70 will continue.

• Beginning Monday, July 13, there will be nightly closures (8 P.M. to 6 A.M.) in both directions to allow for work on the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Bridge.

o The closures will span from I-70 Eastbound Exit 225 (US-40 On-Ramp) to Exit 1A and continue through Thursday evening

Ohio Route 7

• While the nightly closures take place on I-70 from Monday to Thursday, there will be intermittent lane closures and single lane restrictions on Route 7 South at the Wheeling Bridgeport Exit. There will also be intermittent rolling slowdowns in both directions.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​

