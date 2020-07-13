Alexandria Ayala, Candidate for School Board District 2, Endorsed by Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
I am honored to receive The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s support.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board Candidate for District 2, announced that she has received the endorsement of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The endorsement is based not only on Ayala’s Puerto Rican background, but more importantly due to her belief that every student, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, has the right to attend safe, well funded and quality public schools.
— Alexandria Ayala
“We believe that education and our economy go hand in hand. We need to make sure our kids, the future of our country, are well prepared and Alexandria has that drive and passion that she will bring to the school board,” FSHCC President, Julio Fuentes, says of their endorsement.
Ayala is committed to making her community better through working involvement and activism. She is a proud member of Leadership Palm Beach County, Hispanic Education Coalition of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, New Leaders Council (NLC), and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Glass Leadership Institute.
“I am honored to receive The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s support. I have the experience needed and am a proven leader that will collaborate with organizations like the Chamber to build community partnerships that best support our students, teachers, and schools,” states Ayala.
Alexandria Ayala’s top priorities include: investing in technology and additional training, improving student safety and mental health, ensuring fine arts programs remain available to students, closing achievement gaps, managing the budget to find efficiencies and discovering ways to increase community partnerships with the county and local municipalities.
Alexandria Ayala also believes that every teacher should have the support and resources they need to fulfill their mission in the classroom. Ayala plans to bring a fresh perspective to the board to ensure the Palm Beach County schools and education system are working not only for students but supporting every teacher, parent, and employee.
Alexandria Ayala was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Palm Beach County. As a resident of the Village of Palm Springs, she is a product of Palm Beach County public schools where she attended Palm Springs Elementary, Palm Springs Middle and graduated from John I. Leonard High School. Today, Alexandria continues to give back to the community.
As a former Legislative Aide in Tallahassee, Alexandria served constituents and worked on policy issues that impacted Palm Beach County’s families, businesses and schools.
Now, as a Legislative Aide on the County Commission, Alexandria works each day to address community concerns, form successful partnerships and support policy initiatives that foster successful programs that will strengthen the neighborhoods and empower residents.
As a community activist in the county, Alexandria has championed causes and issues focused on empowering communities, supporting women and increasing voter participation.
Alexandria is running for the Palm Beach County School Board District 2 to ensure each and every child has ample opportunities to succeed, that our teachers have a voice who looks out for them and that School District employees are supported.
To learn more about Alexandria Ayala, visit www.alexandriaforschoolboard.com.
