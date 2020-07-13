Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sandra Törnroth of Whimsy Dreams Clipart Announces the Opening of her New Web Shop

Designer Sandra Törnroth of the Finland-based graphic design company, Whimsy Dreams Clipart, opens a new online shop on July, 15th 2020.

MARIEHAMN, FINLAND, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exclusive Whimsy Dreams Clipart products include fairytale-inspired digital graphics for instant download. The designs can be used as digital clipart for graphic design, sublimation, card making, and scrapbooking.

The hand-drawn graphics are drawn in a bohemian style with inspiration from vintage fairytale sagas and bohemian gardens.

About the Company

Whimsy Dreams Clipart, owned by artist Sandra Törnroth, is located in the Åland Islands, Finland, situated in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and the Finnish mainland. The woodsy greenery of the Åland Islands inspires Sandra’s drawings of nature-themed clipart, which she digitizes for graphic design, scrapbooking, card making, and papercraft.

The webshop is available at https://whimsydreamsclipart.com

Whimsy Dreams Clipart can also be found on the following social media platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/whimsydreamsclipart
https://www.instagram.com/whimsydreamsclipart
https://www.pinterest.se/WhimsyDreamsClipart

Subscribers to the Whimsy Dreams Clipart VIP email list at https://bit.ly/whimsybulletin will receive a 20% discount code to use in the shop, along with sneak peeks, special sales, and exclusive coupons for members only.

For more information about Whimsy Dreams Clipart or to interview Whimsy Dreams Clipart owner/artist/designer Sandra Törnroth, please email info@whimsydreamsclipart.com.

Sandra Törnroth
Firma Sandra Törnroth / Whimsy Dreams Clipart
+358 40 8342037
email us here



