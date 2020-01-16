Wallifyer Eternal Love Collection Launch on January 19th, 2020

Sandra Törnroth of Wallifyer Announces the Eternal Love Collection, an Original Selection of Hand-Drawn Spring and Valentine’s Day clipart for Creative Design

MARIEHAMN, FINLAND, FINLAND, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Sandra Törnroth of the Finland-based graphic design company, Wallifyer, is pleased to present her newest collection of digital art, the Eternal Love Collection.This creatively designed selection of hand-drawn Valentine’s day and spring clipart is available through the artist’s website on January 19th, 2020About the CollectionThe Eternal Love Collection features the slogan “Celebrate endless love,” evoking a romantic touch of vintage fairytale sagas. The exclusive collection of digital art includes JPEG, PNG, AI, and EPS files for instant download. The designs can be used as digital clipart for graphic design, card making, and scrapbooking.The hand-drawn art in the Eternal Love Collection is drawn in a vintage style with inspiration from the Art Nouveau era and late 1900s century fairytale illustrations. The seasonal collection features soft pastel spring color schemes, including pink, classic blue, and enchanting green hues.About the CompanyWallifyer, owned by artist Sandra Törnroth, is located in the Åland Islands, Finland, situated in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and the Finnish mainland. The woodsy greenery of the Åland Islands inspires Sandra’s drawings of nature-themed clipart, which she digitizes for graphic design, scrapbooking, card making, and papercrafts. The company focus on small-batch graphics in limited edition collections.The Eternal Love Collection is available at https://wallifyer.com Wallifyer can also be found on the following social media platforms:Subscribers to the Wallifyer VIP email list at http://bit.ly/wallifyernews will receive a 20% discount code to use in the shop, along with sneak peeks, special sales, and exclusive coupons for members only.For more information about the Eternal Love Collection or to interview Wallifyer owner/artist/designer Sandra Törnroth, please email admin@wallifyer.com.Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.



