Wallifyer Wildflower Collection Launch on May 11th, 2020

Sandra Törnroth of Wallifyer Announces the Wildflower Collection, an Original Selection of Hand-Drawn Summer Clipart for Creative Art and Design

MARIEHAMN, ÅLAND ISLANDS, FINLAND, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Sandra Törnroth of the Finland-based graphic design company, Wallifyer, is pleased to present her newest collection of digital art, the Wildflower Collection. This creatively designed selection of hand-drawn summer clipart is available through the artist’s website on May 11th, 2020About the CollectionThe Wildflower Collection features the slogan “Embrace Magical Moments,” evoking a romantic touch of bohemian fairytale sagas. The exclusive collection of digital art includes JPEG, PNG, AI, and EPS files for instant download. The designs can be used as digital clipart for graphic design, card making, and scrapbooking.The hand-drawn art in the Wildflower Collection is drawn in a bohemian style with inspiration from wildflowers and beautiful Scandinavian gardens. The seasonal collection features summer color schemes, including yellow, pink, gray, and vintage green hues.About the CompanyWallifyer, owned by artist Sandra Törnroth, is located in the Åland Islands, Finland, situated in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and the Finnish mainland. The woodsy greenery of the Åland Islands inspires Sandra’s drawings of nature-themed clipart, which she digitizes for graphic design, scrapbooking, card making, and papercrafts. The company focus on small-batch graphics in limited edition collections.The Wildflower Collection is available at https://wallifyer.com Wallifyer can also be found on the following social media platforms:Subscribers to the Wallifyer VIP email list at http://bit.ly/wallifyernews will receive a 20% discount code to use in the shop, along with sneak peeks, special sales, and exclusive coupons for members only.For more information about the Wildflower Collection or to interview Wallifyer owner/artist/designer Sandra Törnroth, please email admin@wallifyer.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.