Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202186
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 7/12/20 / 2117 Hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Robert McAndrew
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks Responded to a family fight in Chelsea, VT. After investigation it was discovered Robert McAndrew had struck a family member multiple times in the face with a household item. McAndrew was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed. McAndrew was cited and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/13/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 / 1230 hrs
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.