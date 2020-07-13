Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202186

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/12/20 / 2117 Hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Robert McAndrew

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks Responded to a family fight in Chelsea, VT. After investigation it was discovered Robert McAndrew had struck a family member multiple times in the face with a household item. McAndrew was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed. McAndrew was cited and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/13/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 / 1230 hrs

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.