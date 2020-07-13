Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,546 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202186

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                          

STATION: Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/12/20  /  2117 Hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Robert McAndrew                                            

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks Responded to a family fight in Chelsea, VT. After investigation it was discovered Robert McAndrew had struck a family member multiple times in the face with a household item. McAndrew was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed. McAndrew was cited and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/13/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020  /  1230 hrs           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.