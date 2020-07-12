Royalton Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M. Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2020 10:57am

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 110, Chelsea VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Sean Lyman

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Harford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/12/2020, at approximately 10:57am, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a call of a dispute near the baseball field on VT Route 110 in Chelsea, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers met with the victim. Lyman had left prior to Trooper's arrival and Hartford Police was able to locate him. He was transported to Hartford PD for processing. Lyman was flash cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 07/13/2020 to answer to the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.