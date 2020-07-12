Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 52 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,499 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Captured – Escaped Pre-trial Detainee Housed at Central Prison Back in Custody

Pre-trial detainee Chad Lee Houser (#0720694), who escaped this evening from Central Prison was captured by Spring Lake Police Department in Cumberland County. 

 

Houser,  who is from Hope Mills in Cumberland County was at the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Cumberland County authorities.

 

The department will seek escape charges against Houser. An investigation on how he escaped will be conducted.

 

A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial. County jails request the state take in safekeepers for a variety of reasons to include treatment for mental or physical health reasons, or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.

 

###                 

You just read:

UPDATE: Captured – Escaped Pre-trial Detainee Housed at Central Prison Back in Custody

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.