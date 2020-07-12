UPDATE: Captured – Escaped Pre-trial Detainee Housed at Central Prison Back in Custody

Pre-trial detainee Chad Lee Houser (#0720694), who escaped this evening from Central Prison was captured by Spring Lake Police Department in Cumberland County.

Houser, who is from Hope Mills in Cumberland County was at the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Cumberland County authorities.

The department will seek escape charges against Houser. An investigation on how he escaped will be conducted.

A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial. County jails request the state take in safekeepers for a variety of reasons to include treatment for mental or physical health reasons, or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.

