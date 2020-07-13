A Holographic Will Must Meet Certain Criteria
Writing a holographic will or contesting a will can be challenging. A qualified document examiner can make the difference in court
A qualified forensic document examiner can be the difference needed to successfully contest a will”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docufraud Canada (www.docufraudCanada.ca) says successful understanding of the legal requirements for contesting a will or writing a holographic will can be demanding. Docufraud Canada announces the expertise of forensic document examination to satisfy a legal challenge.
— Dwayne Strocen
Before starting, know the criteria of the court to ensure you have met your burden of proof. One of the more important aspects can be to determine if a document or signature is in fact legitimate. For this, you may need a forensic signature analysis with a court qualified handwriting expert.
The primary criteria for a holographic will is that only the handwriting and signature of the testator can appear on the document. No witness and no writing of another person can be present. The difficulty in probate is to prove the individual in question was the person who actually prepared the holographic will.
Contesting a will is no different, and the legitimacy of the documents in question go a long way to demonstrate credibility and intent of the parties involved. Confirmation to the court in establishing beyond a doubt whether the document in question is genuine or fraudulent will make this point. This is never more important for the court than when each party claim the other has broken the spirit of a contractual obligation. A “He Said - She Said” scenario.
This is particularly important when attempting to demonstrate a document is fraudulent or to establish if signatures have been forged or altered. Establishing the burden of proof is part of your pre-trial preparation. A forensic examination is needed by a qualified examiner whose written report will be entered into evidence and on the record.
A Forensic Document Examiner also known as a Questioned Document Examiner is an individual who can demonstrate to the court they have met certain standards of training and expertise. Based on these standards, the court will recognize the examiner as an Expert Witness. This standing has greater weight with the court for one basic reason. The examiner must also certify and swear the examination in question was made without bias to either party and was impartial.
The examiner also recognizes their responsibility to provide this un-biased factual evidence to the court in spite of which party engaged their service.
Docufraud Canada announces its experience and expertise for presenting this forensic evidence to the court. In addition to a qualified attorney, also consider the need to prove the document is genuine or to prove it to be a forgery.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A. In addition, our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland and others.
Dwayne Strocen
Docufraud Canada
+1 (416) 289-9090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter