Middlesex Barracks - Missing Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302922
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/11/2020 2055hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
INCIDENT: Missing juvenile
SUBJECT: Elizabeth Mucherino
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Elizabeth Mucherino, who was last seen Saturday Evening, July 11, 2020, in Marshfield Village in the Town of Marshfield, VT.
She is reported to have run from her home on Cree Farm Road in Marshfield, VT at about 2045hrs, Saturday.
Elizabeth is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 88 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black rain jacket with pink stripes on the sleeves, black or grey shorts, and an old pair of black basketball sneakers.
Anyone with information about Elizabeth's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.