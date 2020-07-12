Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - Missing Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302922

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey                            

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/11/2020 2055hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

INCIDENT: Missing juvenile

 

SUBJECT: Elizabeth Mucherino

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Elizabeth Mucherino, who was last seen Saturday Evening, July 11, 2020, in Marshfield Village in the Town of Marshfield, VT.

 

She is reported to have run from her home on Cree Farm Road in Marshfield, VT at about 2045hrs, Saturday.

 

Elizabeth is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 88 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black rain jacket with pink stripes on the sleeves, black or grey shorts, and an old pair of black basketball sneakers.

 

Anyone with information about Elizabeth's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191. 

 

 

