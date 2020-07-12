Rutland Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402558
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary/ Trp. Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: July 11, 2020 at 0235 hours
STREET: US Route 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Lake Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:n/a
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Damp
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bernard Tanner III
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Passat
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 11, 2020 at approximately 0235 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 4 E in Mendon, VT. Upon arrival it was learned Bernard Tanner III of Mendon VT was operating the vehicle on Meadow Lake Drive and drove thru the intersection of US 4, crossing US 4, and crashing the vehicle into a group of trees. Tanner showed signs of impairment and was screened roadside. Tanner was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Tanner was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of DUI.
The Rutland City Police Department and Rutland City Fire Dept assisted at the scene. The vehicle was removed by Carrara's Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____Pending____ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 1000 hours
