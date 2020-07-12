Rutland Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402558

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary/ Trp. Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: July 11, 2020 at 0235 hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Lake Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:n/a

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Damp

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bernard Tanner III

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 11, 2020 at approximately 0235 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 4 E in Mendon, VT. Upon arrival it was learned Bernard Tanner III of Mendon VT was operating the vehicle on Meadow Lake Drive and drove thru the intersection of US 4, crossing US 4, and crashing the vehicle into a group of trees. Tanner showed signs of impairment and was screened roadside. Tanner was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Tanner was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of DUI.

The Rutland City Police Department and Rutland City Fire Dept assisted at the scene. The vehicle was removed by Carrara's Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____Pending____ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.