Derby Barracks/Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE#:  20A502609

TROOPER:  Jeff Ferrier                                                  

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#:  334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:  7/11/20            0511 Hours

LOCATION:  Orleans Village, VT

VIOLATION(S):  Burglary and Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Cody Hall                                                                                                      

AGE:  31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hudson, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On 7/11/20 at approximately 0511 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Prospect Street in the Village of Orleans, for a report of a possible burglary.  Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Cody Hall, had entered a residence unlawfully and assaulted a resident of the home.  Hall was located on scene and subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary and Simple Assault.  Hall was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later to Northern State Correctional Facility. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:  7/13/20                  

COURT:  Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State     

BAIL:  $ 1,000 surety bond or cash

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

