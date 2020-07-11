Derby Barracks/Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502609

TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/11/20 0511 Hours

LOCATION: Orleans Village, VT

VIOLATION(S): Burglary and Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Cody Hall

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/11/20 at approximately 0511 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Prospect Street in the Village of Orleans, for a report of a possible burglary. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Cody Hall, had entered a residence unlawfully and assaulted a resident of the home. Hall was located on scene and subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary and Simple Assault. Hall was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 7/13/20

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: $ 1,000 surety bond or cash

MUG SHOT: Y