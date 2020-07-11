Derby Barracks/Burglary
CASE#: 20A502609
TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/11/20 0511 Hours
LOCATION: Orleans Village, VT
VIOLATION(S): Burglary and Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Cody Hall
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/11/20 at approximately 0511 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Prospect Street in the Village of Orleans, for a report of a possible burglary. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Cody Hall, had entered a residence unlawfully and assaulted a resident of the home. Hall was located on scene and subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary and Simple Assault. Hall was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 7/13/20
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: $ 1,000 surety bond or cash
MUG SHOT: Y
