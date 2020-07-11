Westminster Barracks - Domestic Assault, DUI, LSA, Unlawful Mischief, Burglary, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B103131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 8027224600
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon and Old Depot Road in Putney
VIOLATIONS:
Domestic Assault - Offense Committed within Presence of Child
Driving Under the Influence
Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Unlawful Mischief
Burglary
Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Thomas Williams
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/20, at approximately 2004 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to a threatening call on Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon, VT.
Investigation revealed that Thomas Williams, 27, of Putney, VT sent several
threatening text messages to several individuals - to include threats of harm
towards them, burglarizing their residence and burning it down. Witnesses
observed Williams speeding away from the residence.
Investigation on scene determined that Williams kicked in two separate entry
doors of the residence, causing damage to the door, lock and frame. In the
process of leaving the residence, Williams struck a parked vehicle, causing
damage, with his vehicle. He did not report this to law enforcement or attempt
to speak with the owner. Williams was located in Putney by an on duty Windham
County Sheriff Deputy who stayed with him until VSP arrived. Williams was
determined to be operating a motor vehicle while over the legal limit. He was
subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI as well as the other charges.
While conducting follow up with other individuals, it was discovered that
Williams had assaulted a household member, while in the presence of a child.
Williams was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an
Accident, Domestic Assault - offense committed within the presence of a child,
Unlawful Mischief, Burglary and Criminal Threatening. He was processed for the
offenses and issued a citation. Judge Treadwell ordered that Williams be held
on $25,000 bail. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/20 1230
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes SSCF
BAIL: 25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658