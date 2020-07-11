Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Domestic Assault, DUI, LSA, Unlawful Mischief, Burglary, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B103131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Connor Spurr

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 8027224600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon and Old Depot Road in Putney

VIOLATIONS:

Domestic Assault - Offense Committed within Presence of Child

Driving Under the Influence

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Unlawful Mischief

Burglary

Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Williams                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/20, at approximately 2004 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a threatening call on Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon, VT.

Investigation revealed that Thomas Williams, 27, of Putney, VT sent several

threatening text messages to several individuals - to include threats of harm

towards them, burglarizing their residence and burning it down.  Witnesses

observed Williams speeding away from the residence. 

 

Investigation on scene determined that Williams kicked in two separate entry

doors of the residence, causing damage to the door, lock and frame.  In the

process of leaving the residence, Williams struck a parked vehicle, causing

damage, with his vehicle.  He did not report this to law enforcement or attempt

to speak with the owner. Williams was located in Putney by an on duty Windham

County Sheriff Deputy who stayed with him until VSP arrived.  Williams was

determined to be operating a motor vehicle while over the legal limit.  He was

subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI as well as the other charges.

 

While conducting follow up with other individuals, it was discovered that

Williams had assaulted a household member, while in the presence of a child. 

 

Williams was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an

Accident, Domestic Assault - offense committed within the presence of a child,

Unlawful Mischief, Burglary and Criminal Threatening.  He was processed for the

offenses and issued a citation.  Judge Treadwell ordered that Williams be held

on $25,000 bail.  He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/20 1230          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:      Yes SSCF

BAIL: 25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

