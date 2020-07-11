Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

 

CASE#:  20A502606                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/10/20 @ 2204 hrs

STREET: VT RT 111

TOWN: Morgan

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Mead Hill intersection

WEATHER: cloudy/warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gary MeGrath

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Gary MeGrath was traveling east on VT RT 111 when he

crossed through the oncoming westbound lane of travel and veered off the

roadway, striking a tree.  The collision with the tree occurred on the driver

side portion of the vehicle, entrapping him inside.  MeGrath was extricated from

the vehicle by Derby Line Fire Department members.  He was transported to North

Country Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.  Alcohol

appeared to have played a role in this crash.  The VSP investigation is ongoing.

      

 

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

