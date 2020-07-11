Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL
CASE#: 20A502606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/10/20 @ 2204 hrs
STREET: VT RT 111
TOWN: Morgan
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Mead Hill intersection
WEATHER: cloudy/warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gary MeGrath
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: fatal
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Gary MeGrath was traveling east on VT RT 111 when he
crossed through the oncoming westbound lane of travel and veered off the
roadway, striking a tree. The collision with the tree occurred on the driver
side portion of the vehicle, entrapping him inside. MeGrath was extricated from
the vehicle by Derby Line Fire Department members. He was transported to North
Country Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol
appeared to have played a role in this crash. The VSP investigation is ongoing.
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881