TRAFFIC ALERT: I 89 N BUR

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 N onramp/offramp exit W14 is closed due to roadwork.  They have also advised that the overpasses and other exits will be closing near that construction area tonight as well.  I will update with further information when available.  Right now they only have the 14w exit closed NB.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and/or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Dana Macias

Williston PSAP Supervisor

2777 ST. GEORGE RD. 

WILLISTON, VT  05495 

802-878-7111 / PSAP FAX: 878-3173 

 

