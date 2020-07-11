Derby Barracks - DUI #1 Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A502599 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard STATION: VSP Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020 1356 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Road, Derby VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Drug

ACCUSED: Jeremy Bathalon AGE: 31 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police and Newport Ambulance were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male in the driver seat of a motor vehicle on Hinman Settler Road in Derby. Upon investigation the operator was found to show indicators of impairment and drug paraphernalia was observed in the vehicle. Bathalon was taken into custody for processing and drug impairment screening at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby. Bathalon was cited into Orleans Criminal court to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 10:00AM COURT: Orleans Criminal Division MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov