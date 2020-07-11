Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 10th, 2020, at 0014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1042 - Domestic Assault, 13 VSA 1047 - Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child x2

 

ACCUSED: Brenda Reynolds                                             

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 10th, 2020, at approximately 0014 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a family fight in Pownal, VT.  Investigation revealed that during a altercation at the residence, Brenda Reynolds, age 61, of Pownal, VT, physically assaulted a family member within the presence of two children.  While on scene, Brenda was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 10th, 2020, at 1230 hours.  Brenda was released into the care and custody of another family member.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 10th, 2020, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

