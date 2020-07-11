Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 10th, 2020, at 0014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1042 - Domestic Assault, 13 VSA 1047 - Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child x2

ACCUSED: Brenda Reynolds

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 10th, 2020, at approximately 0014 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a family fight in Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that during a altercation at the residence, Brenda Reynolds, age 61, of Pownal, VT, physically assaulted a family member within the presence of two children. While on scene, Brenda was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 10th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Brenda was released into the care and custody of another family member.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 10th, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.