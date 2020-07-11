Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 10th, 2020, at 0014 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1042 - Domestic Assault, 13 VSA 1047 - Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child x2
ACCUSED: Brenda Reynolds
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 10th, 2020, at approximately 0014 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a family fight in Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that during a altercation at the residence, Brenda Reynolds, age 61, of Pownal, VT, physically assaulted a family member within the presence of two children. While on scene, Brenda was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 10th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Brenda was released into the care and custody of another family member.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 10th, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.