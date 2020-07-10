New State Health Officer Named

Gov. Jim Justice, along with West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, today announced the appointment of Ayne Amjad, MD, MPH, as State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, effective immediately.

Since 2010, Dr. Amjad, of Beckley, has been a private practice physician specializing in internal medicine and preventive health care serving residents in Beckley, Oak Hill and Princeton. She also is the assistant program director of Encompass Health in Princeton and the medical director of PCH Home Care in Beckley.

“Dr. Amjad is an incredible West Virginian and I am so happy that she is joining our team to lead our Bureau for Public Health and serve as State Health Officer,” Gov. Justice said. “I am confident she will do a tremendous job for the people of West Virginia.”

Dr. Amjad holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in public health from West Virginia University, an M.D. from Marshall University, and studied internal medicine at Allegheny General Hospital.

“We welcome Dr. Amjad and her broad experience as a practicing physician on the local level to lead our Bureau for Public Health during this pandemic,” said Secretary Crouch.

Previously she was the project coordinator of Beryllium Research Team, of the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fellow. She is the founder of Bee-Better, a non-profit organization against opioid addiction and a member of the Human Rights Commission in Beckley.

“As a native West Virginian, I have served my region for many years from treating addiction to chronic health disease,” said Dr. Amjad. “Especially during this pandemic, I am truly excited to take on this new role which will have a greater impact and provide the opportunity to serve all the residents of the state.”

Dr. Amjad replaces Dr. Cathy Slemp who resigned on June 24, 2020.