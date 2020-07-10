Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 52 opened from Velva to ND 14

The North Dakota Department of Transportation opened U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 14 today. Northern Plains Railroad competed work at the crossing one-mile northwest of Voltaire and US 52 is now open to all traffic.  

