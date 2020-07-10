MUSC's No Cost COVID-19 Testing Event at Trident Technical College

This no cost event is open to the public and will provide local communities in the North Charleston area access to drive-up testing and essential supplies to help lessen the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Regardless of insurance status, anyone can get tested at no cost! Testing will end promptly at 3:00 pm so arrive early!

Please note:

You do not need an appointment to get tested

You do not need a doctor's order/note to get tested

No one will be turned away

Please bring your ID

Event Partners

Media Partners

Star 99.7 99.3 The Box

MUSC's Test Results Process

You will be called, texted, emailed or given results through the MUSC MyChart website for your COVID-19 test. The phone number calling you is an 843 area-code number that you likely will not recognize, so please make sure to answer. We have many patients to contact, so a repeat attempt at contacting you may not be possible until the following day. If you have internet access, you may access your results through the MUSC MyChart website which can be found at www.mychart.musc.edu. Just click on the “create your account” link, then at the bottom of the next page click on the “Sign Up Online” button to register and create your account. Once created, you may access your lab result on the “results” page in Mychart. We recommend following up with a Primary Care doctor, PA, or NP in your area to discuss your results. You may also visit www.MUSC.edu or www.SCDHEC.gov for more information about Coronavirus (COVID-19). You may always access Virtual Urgent Care services through MUSC by going to the website www.MUSC.care where your urgent conditions such as rashes, urinary infections, sinus infections, flu or COVID-19 concerns. The Promo code for a free visit on www.MUSC.care is MUSCCARES (all caps). Just enter this at the payment screen and you will not be charged. If you feel you have not been called or informed about your test results, please contact MUSC medical records at 843.792-3881 or email drivethruresults@musc.edu Due to high volumes, some test results may take 5-7 days to result.