Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,860 in the last 365 days.

MUSC's No Cost COVID-19 Testing Event at Trident Technical College

This no cost event is open to the public and will provide local communities in the North Charleston area access to drive-up testing and essential supplies to help lessen the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Regardless of insurance status, anyone can get tested at no cost! Testing will end promptly at 3:00 pm so arrive early!

Please note:

  • You do not need an appointment to get tested
  • You do not need a doctor's order/note to get tested
  • No one will be turned away
  • Please bring your ID

Event Partners

Media Partners

Star 99.7 Logo Star 99.7

99.3 The Box

99.3 The Box

MUSC's Test Results Process

You will be called, texted, emailed or given results through the MUSC MyChart website for your COVID-19 test. The phone number calling you is an 843 area-code number that you likely will not recognize, so please make sure to answer. We have many patients to contact, so a repeat attempt at contacting you may not be possible until the following day. If you have internet access, you may access your results through the MUSC MyChart website which can be found at www.mychart.musc.edu. Just click on the “create your account” link, then at the bottom of the next page click on the “Sign Up Online” button to register and create your account. Once created, you may access your lab result on the “results” page in Mychart. We recommend following up with a Primary Care doctor, PA, or NP in your area to discuss your results. You may also visit www.MUSC.edu or www.SCDHEC.gov for more information about Coronavirus (COVID-19). You may always access Virtual Urgent Care services through MUSC by going to the website www.MUSC.care where your urgent conditions such as rashes, urinary infections, sinus infections, flu or COVID-19 concerns. The Promo code for a free visit on www.MUSC.care is MUSCCARES (all caps). Just enter this at the payment screen and you will not be charged. If you feel you have not been called or informed about your test results, please contact MUSC medical records at 843.792-3881 or email drivethruresults@musc.edu Due to high volumes, some test results may take 5-7 days to result. 

You just read:

MUSC's No Cost COVID-19 Testing Event at Trident Technical College

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.