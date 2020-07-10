Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,861 in the last 365 days.

I-15 / Blue Diamond Road Overnight Lane Closures July 14-17 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports the following overnight closures for exploratory geotechnical boring related to the future XpressWest high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Mojave Drilling are the contractors. 

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (July 14-15)

  • The right travel lane and shoulder along eastbound Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) will be closed near the northbound Interstate 15 offramp from 9 p.m., July 14, until 5:30 a.m., July 15, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (July 15-16)

  • The right travel lane and shoulder along westbound Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) will be closed near the northbound Interstate 15 onramp from 9 p.m., July 15, until 5:30 a.m., July 16, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (July 16-17)

  • The northbound Interstate 15 offramp to Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) will be closed from 9 p.m., July 16, until 5:30 a.m., July 17, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

BlueDiamondRd

You just read:

I-15 / Blue Diamond Road Overnight Lane Closures July 14-17 in Clark County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.