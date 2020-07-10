I-15 / Blue Diamond Road Overnight Lane Closures July 14-17 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports the following overnight closures for exploratory geotechnical boring related to the future XpressWest high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Mojave Drilling are the contractors.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (July 14-15)

The right travel lane and shoulder along eastbound Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) will be closed near the northbound Interstate 15 offramp from 9 p.m., July 14, until 5:30 a.m., July 15, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (July 15-16)

The right travel lane and shoulder along westbound Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) will be closed near the northbound Interstate 15 onramp from 9 p.m., July 15, until 5:30 a.m., July 16, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (July 16-17)

The northbound Interstate 15 offramp to Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) will be closed from 9 p.m., July 16, until 5:30 a.m., July 17, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.