MnDOT’s Lou Tasa retires after 43 years of public service (July 10, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Lou Tasa retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on July 8, 2020, after 43 years of state service.

Tasa has spent almost all of his career at MnDOT Bemidji headquarters. Throughout his career, he has worked in the areas of bridge design, pre-design, surveys, right of way and project engineer. In 1992, Tasa was promoted to Northwest District State Aid Engineer and has held that position since then. Some of Tasa’s most vivid memories are the flooding of 1997.

“There have been many floods over my career in our district that state aid has assisted local agencies with federal emergency funds.” Tasa said. “However the flood of 1997 stands out. Since then, the counties have been able to prepare commonly flooded sites to minimize future damages,” he added.

Tasa has been involved in many multi-county safety projects such as intersection lighting, 6”edge line stripes, and edge line rumble strips to improve the safety of motorists in the northwest district. “One of the most memorable projects was the first roundabout built in our district through the City of Thief River Falls. It was a complex project that included temporary relocation of a major railroad and constructing a railroad underpass. I think these complex projects were great to see completed in the northwest district,” said Tasa.

He will enjoy his retirement by spending more time with family and grandkids. He also looks forward to fishing, of course.

“I have been blessed to have made so many friends throughout the district including many county and city engineers, county commissioners, city mayors, councilmen, councilwomen and consultants. We all worked together to accomplish the same goal of improving the mobility, accessibility and safety for all highway users,” he added.

District 2 comprises over 1,800 miles of state highways across 14 counties and employs approximately 270 people to handle snow and ice control, roadway construction, traffic, land acquisition, business operations, planning, design and other transportation-related duties.

You can learn more about MnDOT District 2, at mndot.gov/d2. District 2 is grateful to have had the leadership, mentorship and friendship of Lou Tasa. MnDOT wishes him well in his retirement.

###