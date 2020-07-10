Free Testing Opportunities Announced for July 14, 16 and 17 in Barbour, Harrison and Mercer Counties

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced locations for testing on July 14, 16 and 17, 2020.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Barbour, Harrison and Mercer counties with support from local health departments and state and community partners at the following dates and locations.

Harrison County

July 14, 2020, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Robert C. Byrd High School

1 Eagle Way

Clarksburg, WV

Barbour County

July 16, 2020, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Philip Barbour High School

99 Horseshoe Drive

Philippi, WV 26416

Mercer County

July 17, 2020, 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince Road

Bluefield, WV

These counties were selected as part of the ongoing effort to expand testing opportunities in areas with evidence of COVID-19 community transmission.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.