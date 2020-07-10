Detour to be in place on ND 38 in Buffalo beginning July 13th

A detour will be in place on ND 38 in Buffalo ND beginning July 13th. BNSF railroad will be making improvements to the railroad crossing. ND 38 will be closed, and a detour will be in place directing motorists around the work site.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

During the project

Motorists will be required to follow detour signs

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.