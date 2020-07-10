Solutions ID Online (SIO) Launches Online Store That Provides Asset Intelligence Solutions
We are excited about this partnership between Streamline Results & SIO simply because the SIO ownership has the drive and integrity to really make an impact in their respective industry.”OXNARD, CA, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions ID Online is an LLC, that provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions environment. Solutions ID Online offers a wide range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers, barcode scanners and imagers, RFID devices, readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, related accessories, and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications.
— Jonathan Johnson
In addition, SIO (Solutions ID Online) offers services, including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well. Our company provides solutions that serve the following vertical markets retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, warehouse and distribution centers, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. Solutions ID Online, SIO sells products, solutions, and services as a value-added reseller and distributor for some of the top brands in the world Entrust Datacard, Evolis, Matica Corporation, Citizen Systems Datalogic Wasp Barcode Technologies, IDentiv, and many more Solutions ID Online was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.
SIO has also partnered with Streamline Results, an award-winning Thousand Oaks based digital marketing agency. Streamline's involvement will be in expanding SIO's reputation and sales online through digital advertising efforts.
